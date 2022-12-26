Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized following house fire in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Two people have been hospitalized after fire ravaged a home in Brooklyn. 

Flames broke out at the four story house on Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach just after 8 a.m. 

Smoke was seen pouring from windows. 

Dozens of firefighters responded and brought it under control after about an hour. 

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. 

The two people are being treated at Coney Island Hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known. 

