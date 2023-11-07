Watch CBS News
2 found dead in parking lot in Linden, N.J.

LINDEN, N.J. - Two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot in Linden Tuesday. 

Video from the scene shows police activity in the parking lot of the hotel at 1920 East Linden Avenue. 

A white van surrounded by police tape could be seen with its doors open in the parking lot. 

The circumstances of the grim discovery were not immediately known. 

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

