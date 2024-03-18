2 found dead in Bath Beach, Brooklyn fire may have been injured before blaze, sources say

Sources: 2 found dead in Brooklyn fire may have been hurt before blaze

NEW YORK - Autopsies are set to take place Monday to determine what killed two men found dead in a fire.

Police sources tell CBS New York it appears the men had injuries to their bodies that may have occurred before Sunday night's fire in Bath Beach, Brooklyn.

It took place on the second floor of a building at 159 Bay 29th Street Sunday at around 6:45 p.m.

Sources said the FDNY plans to send in arson detection dogs as they work to determine the cause of the fire.

Cell phone video shows the intense flames engulfing the apartment. It took 60 firefighters about an hour to get it under control.

Firefighters found the two men dead inside the apartment. Police sources said one had trauma to the head, and the other had a puncture wound to the neck. The medical examiner will determine their cause of death. Their identities have not been released.

"I saw the smoke, heard the smoke alarm. I knew it was something big," Othman Mars said.

The Red Cross assisted residents forced to evacuate.

"People were walking downstairs. The door was open. The guy was on fire. They couldn't help him," one person said.

Cleanup continued Monday at the four story building, which has commercial units on the ground floor. The building's super said he wasn't sure who the victims are and didn't see them often.

FDNY fire marshals are investigating.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.