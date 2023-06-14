Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people killed when fire breaks out at 5-story building in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY battles 3-alarm blaze in the Bronx
FDNY battles 3-alarm blaze in the Bronx 00:38

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed when a fire broke out Wednesday morning in the Bronx. 

Police described the victims as females, but have not released their names or ages. One died on the scene, and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The FDNY said the fire started around 5:30 a.m. at a five-story building on East 242nd Street near Barnes Avenue. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene as firefighters worked to put out the flames. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 8:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.