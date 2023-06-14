2 people killed when fire breaks out at 5-story building in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed when a fire broke out Wednesday morning in the Bronx.

Police described the victims as females, but have not released their names or ages. One died on the scene, and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The FDNY said the fire started around 5:30 a.m. at a five-story building on East 242nd Street near Barnes Avenue.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.