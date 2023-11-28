2 dead after truck crashes into ditch in Essex County
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- Two people were killed Tuesday morning when their truck crashed into a ditch in West Orange.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene on Northfield Avenue.
Sources told CBS New York the truck's driver may have suffered a medical emergency. The truck apparently was in a parking lot when it crashed through a fence, and into a drainage ditch.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the crash.
