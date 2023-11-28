Watch CBS News
2 dead after truck crashes into ditch in Essex County

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- Two people were killed Tuesday morning when their truck crashed into a ditch in West Orange.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene on Northfield Avenue.

Sources told CBS New York the truck's driver may have suffered a medical emergency. The truck apparently was in a parking lot when it crashed through a fence, and into a drainage ditch.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the crash.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 12:36 PM EST

