2 dead, 1 injured after fiery crash on FDR Drive

NEW YORK -- Two people are dead and a third is hospitalized after a fiery crash early Friday morning on the FDR Drive.

As CBS2's John Dias reported, the northbound lanes were closed, making for a mess of a morning commute. Drivers were urged to use the West Side Highway instead.

Video shows the car completely demolished after it was engulfed in flames, leaving just the shell.

Chopper 2 Flying BREAKING: Chopper 2 is over the FDR Drive where police say two people were killed in a fiery crash. Posted by CBS New York on Friday, March 4, 2022

Police said a white sedan failed to navigate the roadway and crashed into the right wall of the shoulder around 4:30 a.m. by 72nd Street.

The 33-year-old male driver made it out of the car and was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital in serious but stable condition. Two female passengers were unable to get out and were pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if the car hit another vehicle or just the shoulder.