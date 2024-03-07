2 charged in Hudson River boat accident that killed boy, woman in July 2022

2 charged in Hudson River boat accident that killed boy, woman in July 2022

NEW YORK -- Two men have been charged with causing the deaths of two people when a boat capsized in the Hudson River in July of 2022.

Federal prosecutors say Richard Cruz, the owner of the boat, and Jaime Pinilla Gomez, the pilot, disregarded safety protocols.

Authorities say the boat was overloaded, and operating at a high rate of speed in high winds and heavy seas, when it overturned.

A 7-year-old boy and 48-year-old woman died.

The defendants are charged with misconduct and neglect of a ship officer resulting in death. The charges carry up to 10 years in prison.

