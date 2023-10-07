2 arrests made in connection to subway vandalism

Editor's Note: A previous version of this report linked Davide Perre to the wrong incident of subway vandalism



NEW YORK -- The NYPD says it has arrested two people in separate subway vandalism cases.

Davide Perre, 48, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Oct. 4. He was arraigned the next day on 10 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly breaking cameras in the subway system over the course of nearly a year. Police said that since last November, Perre allegedly smashed cameras at stations in Bushwick, Chinatown, Williamsburg and Coney Island.

Perre pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in December.

After a long-term investigation of damaged @NYCTSubway cameras & vandalized train cars that put multiple train lines out of service, two men were arrested by @NYPDDetectives from the Brooklyn Transit Crime Squad. Your cops are committed to keeping NYC safe- underground & above. pic.twitter.com/bqdB1o34cZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 6, 2023

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested on Oct. 4, charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, for allegedly hurling a cinderblock at a subway operator's cab in late September in Brooklyn.