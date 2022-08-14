Watch CBS News
NYPD: 19-year-old man shot and killed after argument in Inwood

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Manhattan

According to investigators, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument with another man late Saturday night in Inwood

It happened just before 11 p.m. on 10th Avenue near 201st Street. 

The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital, but he did not survive. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

