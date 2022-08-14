NYPD: 19-year-old man shot and killed after argument in Inwood

NYPD: 19-year-old man shot and killed after argument

NYPD: 19-year-old man shot and killed after argument

NYPD: 19-year-old man shot and killed after argument

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Manhattan.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument with another man late Saturday night in Inwood.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on 10th Avenue near 201st Street.

The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital, but he did not survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.