19 injured in compactor chute fire at Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- Nearly two dozen people are hurt, many seriously, after a fire in Downtown Brooklyn.
Flames started at the Farragut Houses on Bridge Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
According to the FDNY, the fire started inside a compactor chute on the third floor.
Twelve of the 19 people injured were listed in serious condition. The rest, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries.
