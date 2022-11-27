Watch CBS News
19 injured in compactor chute fire at Brooklyn apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Nearly two dozen people are hurt, many seriously, after a fire in Downtown Brooklyn.

Flames started at the Farragut Houses on Bridge Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday. 

According to the FDNY, the fire started inside a compactor chute on the third floor. 

Twelve of the 19 people injured were listed in serious condition. The rest, including a firefighter, suffered minor injuries. 

First published on November 27, 2022 / 8:48 AM

