18-year-old Quinn Bedell elected to West Islip School Board as write-in candidate

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- There was a big win Tuesday in the school district elections for a Long Island high school senior.

The 18-year-old was elected to a seat on the West Islip School Board, and he did it entirely with write-in votes.

He's a straight-A student, an Eagle Scout, and runs his own landscaping business. Now, you can add elected school board member to Quinn Bedell's school activities.

"This whole community is about the kids and the board of ed is about the kids at the end of the day, so who better than to represent them than someone who was just in their shoes?" Bedell said.

Quinn Bedell got more than 1,350 write-in votes. CBS2

The teen received 1,365 votes, which were more than three other candidates. His platform is giving students a voice, including improved screening for learning disabilities.

"I was diagnosed with dyslexia in 10th grade. That's pretty late in the game. So if they put screening in in regular classes earlier on it would be great, even if I only help one person," Bedell said.

The win comes after some mentoring from another former student school board member. Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan won a seat on the Syosset board a decade ago, weeks before his senior prom.

"A school board of nine 18-year-olds, maybe not the best governing structure. But one 18-year-old with fresh ideas and ability to think outside the box matters, because who knows better than students in those programs?" Lafazan said.

Bedell's accomplishment appears to be a growing trend as there are 500 student school board members across the nation.

"I'm willing to give it a shot, get some young blood in there and see what they can do," one person said.

"Kids at 18 years old don't have enough worldly experience or common senses, even to make that kind of decision that affect people at that level," another said.

"He basically has done a lot more than many 18-year-olds have done," another added.

The New York State School Boards Association welcomes students at least 18 years old to run.

"Usually, if you're running as an 18-year-old, you're motivated. You put in the time it takes. It is a very demanding job. And they put in the time and bring a valued perspective," said David Albert, the association's chief communications and marketing officer.

The school board candidate who Bedell edged out said he has no hard feelings. Matthew Levy told CBS2 he thinks Bedell is a great kid, he admires him, and wishes him all the best.

After graduating, Bedell will attend SUNY Farmingdale, where he plans to study horticulture.