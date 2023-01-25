18 children treated after basement fire in Queens

NEW YORK - At least 18 children were treated after a fire in a basement in Queens.

One child is in serious condition due to smoke inhalation and is being treated at Jamaica Hospital. All the other injuries are considered minor.

The fire broke out in the basement of the building at around 2 p.m. at 72nd Drive near 147th Street.

Parents were scene rushing to gather the children, a number of whom were treated in the back of an ambulance.

Sources told CBS2 there appears to have been an unlicensed day care center in the residential building. The cause of the fire appears to be related to a lithium-ion battery.

"Yeah, so, the lithium ion batteries. We've been having problems then the last few years, in scooters and bikes and charging them, the mismatch of the the batteries and the charging cords and lower quality batteries. So the message the Fire Department wants to get out is that you should be using UL or other regulated and certified batteries. They should not be charged in the entranceway or pathway to leave your house or apartment. You should not charge them overnight," said FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito.

The Department of Buildings was notified about the possible unlicensed day care center and they are investigating.