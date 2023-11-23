17-year-old stabbed to death early Thanksgiving morning in Chinatown

NEW YORK -- A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death early Thanksgiving morning in Chinatown.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. on Lafayette Street between White and Walker streets.

Police said they responded to a 911 call and found a 17-year-old and 19-year-old with stab wounds to the torso.

They were both rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals Bellevue, where the 17-year-old was pronounced dead. The 19-year-old is now listed in stable condition.

There's no word on what led up to the stabbing or a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.