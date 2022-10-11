17-year-old Raelynn Cameron shot to death inside Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl is dead after suffering a gunshot wound in Brooklyn.

She was found alive inside the lobby of an apartment building in East New York, but later died at the hospital.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron.

Investigators are looking for the gunman responsible, and questioning her friends who may have been with her at the time of the shooting.

Details appear to be a bit fuzzy, but police say Cameron was shot in the chest somewhere in the building. She apparently made her way down to the lobby for help, where she told witnesses it may have been accidental. That's when she lost consciousness.

First responders were called and took her to nearby Brookdale Hospital, where she died.

The disturbing scene shows a trail of blood leading from the lobby to the sixth floor. One neighbor we spoke with said she was heading to work when police arrived.

"There's a lot of break-ins with cars and stuff around here, but I didn't think like to ever hear about a dead body," the woman named Jennifer said. "I just came out for work, I'm going to work right now, and there's tape around the lobby saying there was a crime scene. I didn't know what was going on, it's crazy."

So far, there's no word on a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.