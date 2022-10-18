16-year-old critically hurt in Brooklyn stabbing

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed on a Brooklyn street.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday by the corner of East 46th and Winthrop streets in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens.

Police said a man approached the teen, and they got into an argument. The suspect then stabbed the victim several times.

It's unclear what the argument was about.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.