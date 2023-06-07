Watch CBS News
Police: 16-year-old attacked teacher in Yonkers school

NEW YORK -- A 16-year-old was charged with assault after allegedly attacking a teacher in Yonkers.

Police said it happened Monday in a classroom at Gorton High School. Video circulating social media shows a young woman striking a teacher several times, while the teacher is on the floor behind her desk.

Yonkers Public Schools told CBS2 security officers intervened quickly. The student was suspended and faces possible expulsion.

June 6, 2023

