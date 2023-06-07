Police: 16-year-old attacked teacher in Yonkers school
NEW YORK -- A 16-year-old was charged with assault after allegedly attacking a teacher in Yonkers.
Police said it happened Monday in a classroom at Gorton High School. Video circulating social media shows a young woman striking a teacher several times, while the teacher is on the floor behind her desk.
Yonkers Public Schools told CBS2 security officers intervened quickly. The student was suspended and faces possible expulsion.
