16-year-old boy stabbed in face and neck at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two people accused of stabbing a teenager at a Brooklyn subway station.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday at the Broadway Junction station.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the face and neck waiting to board a southbound A train.

The suspects fled the scene on separate southbound C and A trains.

The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.