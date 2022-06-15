16-year-old boy stabbed in face and neck at Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two people accused of stabbing a teenager at a Brooklyn subway station.
It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday at the Broadway Junction station.
Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the face and neck waiting to board a southbound A train.
The suspects fled the scene on separate southbound C and A trains.
The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
