15-year-old shot dead in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for the person they say is responsible for the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old in Brooklyn.

Police said they believe Javel Lawton was targeted.

It happened at the Bay View Houses, a NYCHA housing complex. The motive remains unclear.

Cell phone video shows the police response and ambulances outside the building on East 102nd Street Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m. and found Lawton shot in the torso. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and pronounced dead.

It's the second murder of the new year, according to police.

NYPD data shows citywide gun violence and murders were down in 2023. There were 386 murders, which is down 11.9% from 2022. There were more than 1,100 shooting victims in 2023, which is a 26.6% drop from more than 1,500 the year prior.

Police are still searching for the shooter in this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.