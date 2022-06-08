15-year-old girl struck by stray bullet inside home in St. Albans, Queens

NEW YORK -- A teenager was shot by a stray bullet while inside her home, and now the search is on for whoever pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on 113th Avenue just off Francis Lewis Boulevard in St. Albans, Queens.

Police said the 15-year-old victim was inside when a stray bullet from outside hit her in the right leg, specifically her shin.

The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

New Yorkers must be safe in their own homes. Every NYPD resource is being utilized to find those responsible for the shooting on 113th Rd. in Queens last night that resulted in a 15-year-old girl being struck and injured while in her dining room.



Call #800577TIPS with any info. pic.twitter.com/MsJbM5VqIG — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) June 8, 2022

Video shows bullet holes on the door of the house and even a wall inside the home.

Police have not made any arrests in the case or said if they have identified a suspect or possible motive.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a neighbor who said they know the victim and her family.

"Her family and our family talk a bit, and after hearing about it, it was kind of shocking that this happened right across from my house, especially to somebody that I know," he said. "I'm worry about my safety and also my family, you know what might happen while we're out, and if we're coming back what might happen."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

