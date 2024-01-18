Watch CBS News
15-year-old boy missing from Bronx home

By Lauren Hertz

/ CBS New York

Search on for missing Bronx teen
Search on for missing Bronx teen 00:20

BRONX, N.Y. - The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from the Bronx.

Joshua Volquez, 15, was last seen at his apartment in the University Heights section around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said that he is about 5'4" and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is a medium build and medium complexion. 

rma-171-24.png
Joshua Volquez, 15, was last seen Jan. 17, 2024 at his home in the University Heights section of the Bronx.  NYPD

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on January 18, 2024 / 6:31 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

