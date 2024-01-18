15-year-old boy missing from Bronx home
BRONX, N.Y. - The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from the Bronx.
Joshua Volquez, 15, was last seen at his apartment in the University Heights section around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said that he is about 5'4" and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is a medium build and medium complexion.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
