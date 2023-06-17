14th Annual Juneteenth NYC Celebration underway in Brooklyn

14th Annual Juneteenth NYC Celebration held in East New York

14th Annual Juneteenth NYC Celebration held in East New York

14th Annual Juneteenth NYC Celebration held in East New York

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn is commemorating Juneteenth this weekend.

Saturday was day two of the 14th Annual Juneteenth NYC Celebration in New York.

The Family Fun Day Festival brought together music, vendors and family-friendly activities.

"Juneteenth is really about learning the deep-down culture, supporting Black businesses and encouraging each other to grow within the space," said Juneteenth NYC CEO and founder Athenia Rodney.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received the news that slavery had ended.