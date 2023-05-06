147th Annual Westminster Dog Show kicks off at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens

NEW YORK -- The 147th Annual Westminster Dog Show kicked off in Queens on Saturday.

This year, the three-day event is at the historic Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

The sun was out, and it was a great day for a dog dip in the pool.

"Today, we're at the Canine Celebration Day, which is part of Westminster Week, and there's so many fun activities. We have the masters agility championship, the masters obedience championship and something new this year -- dock diving at Westminster," said Gail Miller Bisher, with the Westminster Kennel Club.

And don't worry if you're a short dog -- they measure from dock to tail, not the nose.

When it comes to agility training, here's a fun life lesson -- they have to run the course clean and then fast, so when it comes to obstacles, just don't hit anything, and then speed up.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Westminster Dog Show Best in Show Winner Trumpet the Bloodhound and his handler Heather Helmer visit the Empire State Building on June 23, 2022 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Best in Show winner from last year, 5-year-old Trumpet the Bloodhound made an appearance Saturday.

"Chris, what's it like to have a champion at the end of your leash?" CBS2's John Elliott asked Trumpet's owner, Chris Flessner.

"I'll tell you, there's nothing like it. I'm very proud of him, he's such a social dog. he's an ambassador for our breed," Flessner said.

"We have over 3,000 of the top dogs in their sports in New York, and the best part about it is that the 2,500 that are in the dog show itself come from 49 states, with the largest entry coming from California," Miller Bisher said. "These days, more than ever, we need good news, and loving dogs and having fun with your dog, like people are doing here this week, is what it's all about."