14-year-old boy waiting for bus shot in Queens, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot at a bus stop in Queens

Police released surveillance video of a white car driving up and someone inside shooting the teenager. 

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway

Investigators said the boy was shot in the leg several times. He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition. 

Police did not immediately announce any arrests. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on August 21, 2022 / 9:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

