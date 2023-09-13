13-year-old Anthony Stinson's organs donated after being fatally struck by Suffolk County police cruiser

STONY BROOK, N.Y. - Long Island mother Claudia Stinson is grieving the loss of her son Anthony, 13, who was struck by a Suffolk County police cruiser.

Wednesday night, she'll be surrounded by friends and family Stony Brook Hospital, where he is being honored for helping others.

Stinson shared more with CBS New York's Jenna DeAngelis.

"He was kind, goofy, loved to make people laugh, loved to help others," Stinson said.

Anthony Stinson was a loving son, and a friend. The 13-year-old was his mother's only child - her entire heart - and without him, it's broken.

"The pain of not having him is going to be tremendous, and I'm just having God give me strength to go through this," Claudia Stinson said.

She's leaning on her faith to do that.

Anthony was riding his bike to his home in Shirley Saturday night when he was hit by a Suffolk County police officer who was headed to a call. Police said the boy was on Adobe Drive, crossing William Floyd Parkway, when the cruiser, passing through a green light with its lights and sirens on, struck him.

"I'm going to fight to put an overpass at that intersection," Claudia Stinson said. "My other fight is what is the protocol of the police... why did you not slow down a little bit for that intersection?"

Suffolk County Police said the officer's vehicle swerved trying to avoid hitting Anthony, and crashed into other cars. Police are investigating how fast she was going.

"How do you want Anthony to be remembered?" DeAngelis asked.

"As a hero. As a hero with a big heart," Claudia Stinson said.

"That's going to go to someone else?" DeAngelis asked.

"That's going to go to someone else," Stinson said.

Anthony's mom said they once had a conversation about organ donation, and he said he wanted to be a donor to help others.

"Seven kids in the United States are waiting to improve their lives, their health, and have a chance to continue living," she said.

All because of her son - a donor hero she hopes will inspire others.

An honor walk will be held at the hospital Wednesday to commemorate Anthony for donating his organs.