Debate held between Democratic candidates in newly drawn 12th Congressional District

NEW YORK -- Democratic candidates in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District faced off Tuesday for a debate ahead of the upcoming primary.

Early on, a question on COVID vaccine opened a discussion on their overall support for vaccines and the science behind them.

"In 2015, Congresswoman Maloney introduced a vaccine bill with Ron Paul, of all people. In 2005, she was at an anti-vaccine rally, 2009, she was [at an] anti-vaccine rally with Jenny McCarthy. She introduced nine different bills," Suraj Patel said. "You can draw a straight line from that hearing and those bills to the one-third of Americans who will not get a vaccine today because they think it's unsafe."

"It's not true. I did go on a bill that was for a study, and that was 20 years ago. Look at my record. What have you done?" Rep. Carolyn Maloney said. "I have never voted against vaccines. I have always voted for them."

"I'll just say that I have always supported vaccines, and I don't think that the misinformation is useful," Rep. Jerry Nadler said.

New York's Congressional and state Senate primary election is set for Aug. 23.