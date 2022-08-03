Watch CBS News
Politics

Debate held between Democratic candidates in newly drawn 12th Congressional District

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Democratic candidates in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District faced off Tuesday for a debate ahead of the upcoming primary.

Early on, a question on COVID vaccine opened a discussion on their overall support for vaccines and the science behind them.

"In 2015, Congresswoman Maloney introduced a vaccine bill with Ron Paul, of all people. In 2005, she was at an anti-vaccine rally, 2009, she was [at an] anti-vaccine rally with Jenny McCarthy. She introduced nine different bills," Suraj Patel said. "You can draw a straight line from that hearing and those bills to the one-third of Americans who will not get a vaccine today because they think it's unsafe."

"It's not true. I did go on a bill that was for a study, and that was 20 years ago. Look at my record. What have you done?" Rep. Carolyn Maloney said. "I have never voted against vaccines. I have always voted for them."

"I'll just say that I have always supported vaccines, and I don't think that the misinformation is useful," Rep. Jerry Nadler said.

New York's Congressional and state Senate primary election is set for Aug. 23.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 10:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.