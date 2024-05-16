12-year-old girl shot during brawl in Queens. Here's what the NYPD says happened.

NYPD hunting for 2 suspects in shooting of 12-year-old girl during Queens brawl

NYPD hunting for 2 suspects in shooting of 12-year-old girl during Queens brawl

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for two suspects in connection to the shooting of a 12-year-old girl involved in a large brawl in Queens on Wednesday night.

Investigators said the suspects started firing at a group of 10 females taking part in the melee outside the South Jamaica Houses on 160th Street in Jamaica. They said a bullet pierced through the left arm of the 12-year-old, who was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

"She was upset, crying, hurt," one witness said. "I saw they were trying to wrap up her arm and put her in the ambulance."

Police said it's unclear if the girl was a bystander or if she was targeted. They are looking for two men last seen riding in a black Hyundai SUV.

Investigators were still at the scene Thursday morning.

At least 2 other people were injured

CBS New York has also learned an 18-year-old woman suffered an injury to the head and a 25-year-old woman was left with stab wounds from the brawl. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation continues into what prompted the brawl.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.