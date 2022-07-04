Watch CBS News
Local News

112-year-old Fourth of July parade returns in Ridgewood, New Jersey

/ CBS New York

4th of July tradition returns in Ridgewood
4th of July tradition returns in Ridgewood 01:30

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A crowd gathered Monday for the 112th annual Fourth of July parade in Ridgewood, New Jersey. 

People typically place their chairs days in advance to get a good spot. 

As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, there were marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and people of all generations watching together. 

Mishkin spoke with one 8-year-old girl at the parade with her parents and grandparents. 

Her mother is from Ridgewood and said she used to go to the parade when she was her daughter's age. They were happy to continue the tradition together. 

"I love that everybody's coming together. No matter if you're from Ridgewood, from New Jersey, from Ramsey, from anywhere. They're just coming together to watch the Fourth of July Parade," said the little girl named Emily. 

Residents told Mishkin a nearby ice cream shop was a popular spot to go after the parade, so that's where she was headed next to continue the celebration. 

She'll have more coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 12:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.