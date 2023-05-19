11-year-old girl raises money to replace doorman's stolen motorcycle

NEW YORK -- A young girl witnessed a motorcycle theft in front of her building on the Upper West Side, and when she found out it was her doorman's only form of transportation, she did something about it.

Eleven-year-old Dylan Leder held a bake sale and started a GoFundMe.

She raised enough money to buy a new motorcycle for her doorman, Nazar.

She surprised him with his new ride Friday.

"It makes me feel great. It makes me feel, like, I don't know how to describe it. It's like, you feel like a warm feeling, like you did something that made a change," Dylan said. "I want people to recognize that everyone can do good in the world if they just put their heart to it."

Nazar, who is from Ukraine and just got married, was completely surprised by Dylan's generosity.