Several hurt, including baby, in overnight fire in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Nearly a dozen people taken to hospital after fire at NYCHA apartment building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- An overnight fire at an apartment building in Williamsburg injured nearly a dozen people.

Among the victims sent to hospitals were two firefighters and a child. Fire officials said all of them have since been stabilized.

Cleaning crews and other workers were on site all day Thursday making repairs.

There were intense moments as people rushed to get out of the burning building at 60 Moore St. Firefighters pulled several people through windows, including a baby, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported.

The FDNY said the fire started at around 2 a.m., just a few stories up.

"This happened right under my apartment. I'm on the fourth floor and this happened on the third floor," one resident said. "Next thing you know I just see black smoke coming in, fire start bursting out the window from under me. I told my friend, 'We gotta go. We gotta run. We gotta go.'"

One woman said the blaze began in her apartment.

"My space heater, that's what they call it, was on fire. It was in a low flame, so I immediately called 911. As soon as the fire went up more and I tried to get water, I just ran out. I just grabbed my child and I just ran out," Cryssy Dulce said.

She said there have been ongoing issues.

"I was complaining about this heat for mad long, for so long," she said.

In a statement NYCHA said, "Since October 2021, there have been no heat or hot water service outages in the building, and no heat work orders in the apartment where the fire started. There was also a working smoke/carbon monoxide detector in the apartment when it was last inspected on Jan. 22, 2022. This is an open investigation and further questions can be directed to the FDNY."

Mary McCullen lives two doors down from where the fire began. She said due to the smoke she and other residents can't sleep there and now she's taking her family to the doctor to get checked out.

"We had asthma attacks with them, too. My husband has a pacemaker," McCullen said.

The Red Cross was on scene to help.

"We're giving housing to people who need it and we're providing other resources as soon as possible," senior responder Alan Henzy said.

Fire officials said the exact cause of the blaze is under investigation.

