Siggi's Dairy holding digital detox contest with $10,000 prize

Siggi's Dairy offering contest winners $10K to give up smartphone for 1 month

Siggi's Dairy offering contest winners $10K to give up smartphone for 1 month

Siggi's Dairy offering contest winners $10K to give up smartphone for 1 month

NEW YORK -- How much money would it take for you to give up your smartphone for one month?

Siggi's Dairy, which makes Icelandic-style yogurts, is offering a $10,000 prize for their digital detox contest.

To win, you have to submit an essay saying how a phone-free month could change your life.

In addition to the cash, 10 winners get a lockbox for your smartphone, a flip phone and a pre-paid sim card so you can still make calls and three months' worth of yogurt.

Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31. For more information and to enter the contest, click here.