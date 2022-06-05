Watch CBS News
Local News

104-year-old Bertha Komor's dreams of holding a penguin come true thanks to Twilight Wish Connecticut

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

104-year-old Connecticut woman gets wish to hold penguin
104-year-old Connecticut woman gets wish to hold penguin 00:39

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- A centenarian in Connecticut proved you are never too old to check things off your bucket list.

Bertha Komor, age 104, always wanted to hold a penguin, and this week, she did just that.

Her caregivers teamed up with Twilight Wish Connecticut to make her dreams come true right at her home.

"I didn't expect this. It's wonderful," Komor said. "Just petting the penguin and seeing him close up."

Komor was asked about her secret to a long, happy life and marriage. She said she hasn't figured that out yet.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 4, 2022 / 9:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.