104-year-old Bertha Komor's dreams of holding a penguin come true thanks to Twilight Wish Connecticut

104-year-old Connecticut woman gets wish to hold penguin

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- A centenarian in Connecticut proved you are never too old to check things off your bucket list.

Bertha Komor, age 104, always wanted to hold a penguin, and this week, she did just that.

Her caregivers teamed up with Twilight Wish Connecticut to make her dreams come true right at her home.

"I didn't expect this. It's wonderful," Komor said. "Just petting the penguin and seeing him close up."

Komor was asked about her secret to a long, happy life and marriage. She said she hasn't figured that out yet.