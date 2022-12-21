10 people treated for minor injuries after fire in Whitestone, Queens
NEW YORK -- Ten people were treated following a fire Wednesday in Whitestone, Queens.
Firefighters responded just after 6 a.m. to 23rd Avenue for a basement fire that spread to the first floor.
Officials said two firefighters and eight people suffered minor injuries.
A family member told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge the fire destroyed their Christmas presents and belongings. They said they're thankful to be OK and will stay with relatives.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.