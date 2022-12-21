Watch CBS News
10 people treated for minor injuries after fire in Whitestone, Queens

NEW YORK -- Ten people were treated following a fire Wednesday in Whitestone, Queens. 

Firefighters responded just after 6 a.m. to 23rd Avenue for a basement fire that spread to the first floor. 

Officials said two firefighters and eight people suffered minor injuries. 

A family member told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge the fire destroyed their Christmas presents and belongings. They said they're thankful to be OK and will stay with relatives.

