10 people hospitalized after reports of carbon monoxide poisoning in Queens

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Ten people were taken to the hospital after reports of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday in Woodhaven, Queens

Emergency responders were on the scene just after 9 a.m. on 91st Avenue. 

National Grid and the Department of Buildings were also called. 

The victims were being treated at Nassau County Medical Center for unknown injuries. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 11:52 AM EST

