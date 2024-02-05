10 people hospitalized after reports of carbon monoxide poisoning in Queens
NEW YORK -- Ten people were taken to the hospital after reports of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday in Woodhaven, Queens.
Emergency responders were on the scene just after 9 a.m. on 91st Avenue.
National Grid and the Department of Buildings were also called.
The victims were being treated at Nassau County Medical Center for unknown injuries.
