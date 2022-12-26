10 people displaced by Christmas Day fire at Bayside, Queens apartment complex

NEW YORK -- At least 10 people were displaced by a Christmas Day fire at a co-op apartment complex in Queens, according to the FDNY.

It started Sunday afternoon in the attic of a unit in Bayside.

Officials said the unit was empty at the time. The people who live there returned from Rockland County to gather what they could.

According to a neighbor, four units were damaged in the fire.

"It's just tragic that it had to happen around Christmastime," the woman said. "I can't sleep here. It's too, the smoke, the plastic or whatever it is, it's very strong in my apartment."

There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.