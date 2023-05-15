1-year-old Jason Eli killed in overnight house fire in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK -- A little boy was killed when a fire ripped through his family's home late Sunday night in Jamaica, Queens.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with the family Monday, a day after they celebrated Mother's Day.

Photos showed 1-year-old Jason Eli dressed in his Sunday best at church, seemingly happy with his tongue sticking out. It was meant to be a fun day, but ended in tragedy.

"He was a good kid," the boy's grandfather told Westbrook.

His grandparents said the fire erupted rapidly, and the family became trapped inside the house, as the smoke thickened and became unbearable.

"I went up to grab him, but it was too much smoke, it was too much," said the boy's grandmother.

Fire officials say the three-alarm blaze started in the two-family home on 106th Avenue between Pinegrove and Inwood streets around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The little boy was found unconscious and unresponsive on an upper floor. He was rushed to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but did not survive.

Family members and neighbors were left in utter disbelief.

"He's fun guy, running around. That's his dad over there. I know his dad is feeling it right now," his grandfather said.

"I got up this morning and said my prayers and asked him to bless those people and keep them strong, because this is such a tragic thing to happen," another neighbor added.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

The Department of Buildings says the single-family home was illegally converted into multiple dwellings, with five single occupancy units. The owner has been issued five violations.

Inspectors ordered the building to be vacated, and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced.