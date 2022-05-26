Watch CBS News
1-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV on Staten Island, mother hospitalized

NEW YORK -- A 1-year-old girl has died after being struck by an SUV Thursday morning on Staten Island

The child was walking in a crosswalk with her mother, who is in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported.

The morning routine for a mother and her young daughter turned tragic just after 7 a.m. when the girl was struck and killed at the intersection of Scarboro Avenue and Abbott Street in Rosebank.

Friends of the woman, 31, said she made it a ritual to walk her baby girl to a day care near her home, then pick up her car and head to work. 

"She's a lovely mom. She always walks around," Rosebank resident Sandra Romero said.

According to police, a 40-year-old woman was driving a white Jeep SUV that rounded a corner and hit the mother and daughter. 

"I arrived and I heard her screaming like crazy," Romero said. "So I called 911. They came immediately. I saw her crying, screaming, 'My baby, my baby! Oh my God, my baby's not moving!'"

Another neighbor said she spoke to the driver of the Jeep after the accident. 

"I went to the lady. She told me it wasn't her fault. It wasn't her fault because there was a truck in the way when she made that turn, she couldn't see, and she hit the lady with the baby," said Francies Gracia. 

Police said the Jeep driver stayed at the scene. There was no immediate word if charges will be filed.

The mother is expected to make a full physical recovery.

