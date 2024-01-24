1 World Trade Center faces potential competition from Oklahoma City for tallest skyscraper in U.S.

Tallest building in U.S. may be built in Oklahoma City

Tallest building in U.S. may be built in Oklahoma City

NEW YORK - New York City faces some competition for the tallest skyscraper in the country.

The title is currently held by 1 World Trade Center.

A developer in Oklahoma City is proposing a skyscraper about 130 feet taller than 1WTC.

In Oklahoma, there were plans to build a shorter version of the building, called Legends Tower. Developers now want approval to raise the height to 1906 feet, in honor of the year Oklahoma became a state.

1 World Trade Center is 1776 feet tall, symbolic because of the U.S. constitution, and in honor of those who died on September 11th.

Oklahoma City leaders have to sign off on the change.