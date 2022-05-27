Watch CBS News
1 person killed, 1 injured when car slams into home overnight in the Bronx

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a car slammed into a home in the Bronx. 

It happened late Thursday night on Pelham Bay Park West. 

Police say the black Mercedes was speeding on I-95 when the 35-year-old driver lost control. He was ejected and did not survive. 

His 29-year-old passenger was rushed to the hospital. 

No one inside the home was hurt. 

First published on May 27, 2022 / 7:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

