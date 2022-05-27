1 person killed, 1 injured when car slams into home overnight in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a car slammed into a home in the Bronx.

It happened late Thursday night on Pelham Bay Park West.

Police say the black Mercedes was speeding on I-95 when the 35-year-old driver lost control. He was ejected and did not survive.

His 29-year-old passenger was rushed to the hospital.

No one inside the home was hurt.