1 person killed, 1 injured when car slams into home overnight in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a car slammed into a home in the Bronx.
It happened late Thursday night on Pelham Bay Park West.
Police say the black Mercedes was speeding on I-95 when the 35-year-old driver lost control. He was ejected and did not survive.
His 29-year-old passenger was rushed to the hospital.
No one inside the home was hurt.
