1 person injured by shattered glass after shots fired overnight in Midtown, Manhattan

NEW YORK - One person was injured when shots were fired overnight in Midtown, Manhattan.

Police responded to the 200 block of West 36th Street, where they saw two men fleeing south on Seventh Avenue.

No one was hit by the bullets, but multiple vehicles were damaged.

One person suffered eye lacerations from the shattered glass.

