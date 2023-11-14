Watch CBS News
1 person injured by shattered glass after shots fired overnight in Midtown, Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - One person was injured when shots were fired overnight in Midtown, Manhattan. 

Police responded to the 200 block of West 36th Street, where they saw two men fleeing south on Seventh Avenue. 

No one was hit by the bullets, but multiple vehicles were damaged. 

One person suffered eye lacerations from the shattered glass. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

November 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

