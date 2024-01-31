Watch CBS News
Crime

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Ramapo, New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

RAMAPO, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in Rockland County, New York. 

The shooting was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Inwood Drive in the Hillcrest section of the Town of Ramapo. 

Police said one person was taken to a local hospital. There was no word on the extent of their injuries. 

So far, no information has been released about the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 10:54 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.