1 person hospitalized after shooting in Ramapo, New York

RAMAPO, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in Rockland County, New York.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Inwood Drive in the Hillcrest section of the Town of Ramapo.

Police said one person was taken to a local hospital. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

So far, no information has been released about the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400.