1 person critically hurt after early morning fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- One person was critically hurt when a fire broke our early Thursday morning in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a three-story home on East 176th Street in Mount Hope.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, as crews worked to get the flames under control.

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including a fire in the Bronx.

Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.