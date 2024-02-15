1 person critically hurt after early morning fire in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- One person was critically hurt when a fire broke our early Thursday morning in the Bronx.
Firefighters responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a three-story home on East 176th Street in Mount Hope.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, as crews worked to get the flames under control.
Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
