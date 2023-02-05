Watch CBS News
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey, jackpot grows to $747 million

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW JERSEY -- The massive Powerball jackpot just got even bigger. 

No one won the top prize in Saturday's drawing, but there was a $1 million ticket sold in New Jersey

The winning numbers are 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and the Powerball was 10. 

The jackpot is now an estimated $747 million, the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

The next drawing is Monday. 

