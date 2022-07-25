Watch CBS News
$1 million anonymous donation funds NYC Health + Hospitals student loan forgiveness program

NEW YORK -- New York City Health + Hospitals announced the launch of a student loan forgiveness program for behavioral health professionals. 

It's made possible by an anonymous $1 million donation. 

$30,000 to $50,000 toward loans will be given to psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners and social workers who commit three years to the hospital system. 

The new program is designed to help attract and retain health care professionals. 

"We're losing so many health care professionals. It is reported in one study 30 to 60 percent leave each year. The debt is real," Mayor Eric Adams said. 

The loan forgiveness program will be available to eligible employees and new hires for the next year or until the $1 million has been distributed. 

