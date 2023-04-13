Watch CBS News
Crime

1 man shot on street, another grazed inside building in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 men wounded in Cypress Hills shooting
2 men wounded in Cypress Hills shooting 00:23

NEW YORK - Two men were injured overnight in a shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. 

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Crescent Street. 

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen on the street. A second man was grazed in the right arm while inside a nearby building. 

The first man was treated at Jamaica Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. The other refused medical attention. 

Police said they found seven bullet casings at the scene. 

So far, no arrests have been reported. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.