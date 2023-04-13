1 man shot on street, another grazed inside building in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Two men were injured overnight in a shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Crescent Street.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen on the street. A second man was grazed in the right arm while inside a nearby building.

The first man was treated at Jamaica Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. The other refused medical attention.

Police said they found seven bullet casings at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.