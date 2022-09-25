1 man dead, 2 others wounded after overnight shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight in Brooklyn.

One man was killed and two others were hospitalized.

Shots ran out around 3 a.m. Sunday near Ashford and Fulton streets in Cypress Hills.

A 35-year-old and 23-year-old were listed in stable condition at Brookdale Hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.