Watch CBS News
Crime

1 man dead, 2 others wounded after overnight shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after Brooklyn shooting
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after Brooklyn shooting 00:22

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight in Brooklyn. 

One man was killed and two others were hospitalized. 

Shots ran out around 3 a.m. Sunday near Ashford and Fulton streets in Cypress Hills. 

A 35-year-old and 23-year-old were listed in stable condition at Brookdale Hospital. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and so far no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 9:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.