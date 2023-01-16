1 killed in early morning fire in Secaucus, N.J.

SECAUCUS, N.J. - One person has been killed in an early morning fire in Secaucus, N.J. Monday.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

Numerous fire trucks were lined up at the Meadowlands Village Apartments off of Meadow Lane.

So far, officials have confirmed one person died in the fire.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is investigating, but this has not been confirmed as arson.

There are about 100 units inside the complex. They all are three stories.

The victim was found in a second floor unit and taken to Hudson Regional Hospital in critical condition, but has since been pronounced dead.

Two other people were also treated on scene for injuries, but refused medical attention. No firefighters were injured.

A Secaucus fire official described what his crews saw when they first got there.

"Upon arrival, we had heavy smoke and fire in one of the apartments. At that point search and rescue recovered a victim a little while into the scene," said Deputy Chief Lawrence "Doc" Marciano.

Red Cross was also on the scene.