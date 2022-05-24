1 hospitalized after serious crash on 34th Street in Manhattan

NEW YORK - One person has been hospitalized after a serious crash on 34th Street in Manhattan.

The FDNY says it happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at 34th Street near Seventh Avenue.

The car involved crashed with a UPS truck and a double decker tour bus.

One person was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The crash shut down 34th Street from SIxth to Eighth Avenue.

A witness told CBS2 that the car involved - a Revel - was driving at a high rate of speed and tried to squeeze between the tour bus and truck but was unsuccessful and crashed into both.

"We are aware of the crash and are looking into the circumstances. We can confirm that there was not a passenger in the car," a Revel spokesperson said.