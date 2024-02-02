1 dead when basement collapses at Brooklyn residential building

NEW YORK - One person has died in a collapse at a building in Brooklyn Friday, the FDNY said.

The Fire Department said a basement floor reportedly collapsed at 1266 50th Street between 13th & 12th Avenues in Borough Park.

Video from the scene shows the structure was under construction at the time of the incident.

The circumstances of the collapse were not immediately known.

There's an open violation at the site, the Department of Buildings said, and a partial stop work order.

