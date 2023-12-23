Officers fatally shoot Bronx man who attacked his family with a knife, police say

NEW YORK - A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting in the Bronx Saturday, police said.

It happened at around 11:15 a.m. at 2865 Creston Avenue, near Minerva Place, according to police.

"This morning, two of our officers responded to a family's call for help, which they responded to quickly," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. "They were met with a chaotic, fast-moving situation where they showed great composure and saved the life of a 45-year-old mother."

The officers responded to an apartment on the 13th floor of the building and were met by the family member called 911.

"As they were approaching the door, a female, 19, came screaming out of the apartment, with apparent slice wounds to her facial area," Chell said.

Inside the apartment, they spotted a the suspect, 30, "holding his mother in a front headlock with a large carving knife to her throat. She was clearly injured and bleeding," Chell said.

Officers repeatedly commanded the suspect to drop the knife, Chell said.

"However, our officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject in the head, and saved the mother's life," Chell said.

Chell said the entire incident was caught on body camera.

"Today was a complete tragedy during this holiday season. Thank God our cops got here quickly, and saved this family from further harm. The subject told the family member he was going to kill his family, and kill him. Our two young cops got here quickly, showed their composure, their training kicked in, saved mom's life, and saved this family's life," Chell said.

Both of the officers have been on the job for a little more than two years.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.