1 dead in police-involved shooting in East Northport, N.Y.

By Jesse Zanger

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. - Suffolk County Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving one of their officers

Detectives from the Suffolk County Homicide Squad said the shooting happened Tuesday night on Mander Lane in Elwood. 

A man was transported to the hospital, where he died. 

Police did not give any other details, but are expected to give an update later this afternoon. 

We'll have much more on CBS2 News tonight beginning at 5 p.m. 

First published on October 11, 2023 / 11:46 AM

